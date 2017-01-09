Dublin club football team require players to sign a contract with 17 rules

A player contract for a Dublin club football team has been published online, listing the requirements demanded of the amateur players, writes Stephen Barry.

From the more obvious timekeeping issues to detailing how players should interact with teammates, these are the 17 rules which the St Brigid’s senior football team will have to live by in 2017…

Remember a time when GAA used to be fun, not farcical? Me too! Have a read of this from St Brigid's and try and keep your jaw from dropping. pic.twitter.com/Up4fHbCesF — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) January 9, 2017

I will respond to all notifications on Teamer

I will come to all games and training on time

I will tog out in the dressing room beforehand and go back to it afterwards

I will notify my coach in advance if I cannot attending training or team related activities

All holidays must be agreed in advance with management and only taken during breaks in the season

All team events are compulsory unless agreed in advance with management

I will be available for all league games, unless agreed in advance with management

I will attend all club matches (whether I am playing or not) unless I have the prior permission of management

I will give 100% at each and every training session

I will make all sacrifices required to make St Brigid's, my team and myself succeed

I will congratulate my teammates chosen on match days, if I am not in the starting team I will encourage them on the pitch and be ready to give my all for the team if called upon

I agree to play for whichever Brigid's team I am asked to line out for

I will go into (the) clubhouse with my teammates after every game

I will wear my Brigid's training gear to all sessions and full tracksuit to all matches

I will be rostered to help out with the Brigid's Academy

I will bring a positive attitude and influence to this group

I will give every last bit of effort for this team while enjoying it and we will have the craic along the way!!!

St Brigid’s in action against Kilmacud Crokes in 2012.

Players have to sign that they’ve read and will comply with the rules and understand that “failure to do so could mean my removal from the Senior panel”.

It also ends with the motto: “bollick for late (sic) of effort; encourage for mistakes”.

The leaked document comes on the same day the newly formed Club Players' Association was launched.

“The single biggest issue concerning GAA players is fixtures. Players want to play games,” said chairman of the CPA Micheal Briody.

“They don’t want endless training sessions and 13 month seasons. Players feel they are last in line after administrators, CCC members, coaches, paid managers have all had their say.”

A code of conduct for one unnamed inter-county team was released by Colm Parkinson last year. That list of rules included an alcohol ban, a ban on social media activity related to the team and a media ban.

Also prohibited were non-black football boots, ankle socks and highlights in players' hair.