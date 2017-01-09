Dublin club football team require players to sign a contract with 17 rules

A player contract for a Dublin club football team has been published online, listing the requirements demanded of the amateur players, writes Stephen Barry.
From the more obvious timekeeping issues to detailing how players should interact with teammates, these are the 17 rules which the St Brigid’s senior football team will have to live by in 2017…
Remember a time when GAA used to be fun, not farcical? Me too! Have a read of this from St Brigid's and try and keep your jaw from dropping. pic.twitter.com/Up4fHbCesF— Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) January 9, 2017
Players have to sign that they’ve read and will comply with the rules and understand that “failure to do so could mean my removal from the Senior panel”.
It also ends with the motto: “bollick for late (sic) of effort; encourage for mistakes”.
The leaked document comes on the same day the newly formed Club Players' Association was launched.
“The single biggest issue concerning GAA players is fixtures. Players want to play games,” said chairman of the CPA Micheal Briody.
“They don’t want endless training sessions and 13 month seasons. Players feel they are last in line after administrators, CCC members, coaches, paid managers have all had their say.”
A code of conduct for one unnamed inter-county team was released by Colm Parkinson last year. That list of rules included an alcohol ban, a ban on social media activity related to the team and a media ban.
Also prohibited were non-black football boots, ankle socks and highlights in players' hair.