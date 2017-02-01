Home»Sport

Drunk-driver Roberto Firmino fined and banned

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 03:09 pm

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been fined £20,000 and banned from driving for a year after admitting drink-driving at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

The Brazil international was stopped by police while he was driving his Range Rover on Strand Street in Liverpool city centre at 3am on Christmas Eve.

Michael Hogan, defending the 25-year-old, said the incident happened the day after the footballer's family home was targeted by burglars who were "prepared to use extreme force".

Roberto Firmino arriving at Liverpool City Magistrates Court with his wife Larissa Pereira. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA

In a statement issued after the hearing, Firmino said: "I apologise, without reservation, to the club, the manager, my team-mates and the supporters for putting myself in this situation. What I have done is wrong and sets a bad example.

"I promise to everyone in the LFC family that I will learn from this mistake, learn from this experience, and not repeat it in the future."

The club said the player had been disciplined but declined to say what action had been taken.

In a statement, they said: "The player has been disciplined by the club for his actions and reminded of his responsibilities for the present and future.

"The nature of this action will remain private, however it does not impact on his availability for selection for matches.

"The club considers this to be an isolated incident and a rare lapse in judgement and professionalism. We will, however, work with the player to further educate him on the dangers associated with drink-driving specifically."

