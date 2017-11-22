Home»Sport

Dr Crokes thrown out of East Kerry Championship

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:50 pm

Dr Crokes have been thrown out of the East Kerry SFC (O'Donoghue Cup) and could face a potential fine for not fulfilling last Sunday's semi-final fixture against Legion, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Crokes were due to play their Killarney rivals, but informed the divisional board they would not line out for a competitive fixture so close to their Munster club SFC final meeting with Nemo Rangers this weekend.

The Crokes executive made a number of unsuccessful attempts to have the game postponed and also offered alternative dates to the East Kerry board.

The East Kerry CCC met Tuesday night and decided to award the game to Legion. A decision has yet to be taken as to whether the Killarney club will be fined for not fulfilling the fixture.

Speaking on Monday prior to the decision, Crokes selector Harry O’Neill said they were “absolutely” still interested in playing the semi-final against Legion after the Munster decider.

The East Kerry final, involving Legion and Rathmore, will now take place on December 3 at Fitzgerald Stadium (2pm).

The Dr Crokes team celebrate with the Bishop Moynihan Cup on October 22.


KEYWORDS

sportgaafootballKerryDr CrokesLegion

More in this Section

Player scores twice before rushing off pitch in time to see birth of his son

We let ourselves down against Sevilla, says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Warren Gatland has 'no issues' with Sean O'Brien after Lions criticism

Ronan O'Gara to join Crusaders next year


Today's Stories

Jose prickly over Jones injections

Company begins fundraising trip to US in aid of Cork senior footballers and hurlers

Klopp left shell-shocked by Liverpool collapse

Chrissy McKaigue: GAA paid lip service to interprovincials

Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »