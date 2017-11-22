Dr Crokes thrown out of East Kerry Championship

Dr Crokes have been thrown out of the East Kerry SFC (O'Donoghue Cup) and could face a potential fine for not fulfilling last Sunday's semi-final fixture against Legion, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Crokes were due to play their Killarney rivals, but informed the divisional board they would not line out for a competitive fixture so close to their Munster club SFC final meeting with Nemo Rangers this weekend.

The Crokes executive made a number of unsuccessful attempts to have the game postponed and also offered alternative dates to the East Kerry board.

The East Kerry CCC met Tuesday night and decided to award the game to Legion. A decision has yet to be taken as to whether the Killarney club will be fined for not fulfilling the fixture.

Speaking on Monday prior to the decision, Crokes selector Harry O’Neill said they were “absolutely” still interested in playing the semi-final against Legion after the Munster decider.

The East Kerry final, involving Legion and Rathmore, will now take place on December 3 at Fitzgerald Stadium (2pm).