Donegal's Karl Lacey quits inter-county scene

Karl Lacey has announced this evening that he is retiring from the Donegal Senior football team.

The footballer of the year and All-Ireland winner in 2012 has called it a day after 14 seasons in the green and gold.

He also won four All-Star awards in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2012

In his statement, he said: "Having allowed some dust to settle on our season, I now feel ready to announce my retirement from the Donegal senior football team.

"I have experienced almost everything with the Donegal footballers over these past 14 seasons and more, from desperate defeats to the crowning glory winning the Sam Maguire in 2012 and everything in between.

"They are games and days and friendships that will live with me forever.

"I am thankful for the opportunities given to me over the course of my career, and grateful to the players who played alongside me and the coaches who guided me throughout it.

"With them, I was able to win League, Ulster, All-Ireland and individual honours, and for that I very thankful. In addition to my time with Donegal, I was honoured to be selected for my country and

play in the 2006 and 2011 International Rules series.

Lacey said he would continue his work as a sports lecturer at Letterkenny IT, as well as continuing to coach the Donegal development squads.

He said: "Now, I embark on a different phase of my life – that of a former county footballer.

"I will continue to play with Four Masters, with whom I first kicked a ball and with whom I will kick my last.

"I am enjoying increased responsibility in my job at LYIT and I have enjoyed dipping my toe into coaching in recent times, most recently with the Donegal development squads."