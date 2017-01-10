Home»Sport

Donegal trio retire from inter-county football

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:30 pm

Christy Toye is the latest player to announce his retirement from the Donegal senior panel.

The 33-year old forward made his Championship debut in 2002, and was introduced as a substitute when they lifted the Sam Maguire in 2012. Toye also has three Ulster titles and a National League to his name.

Rory Kavanagh, who has been on the panel since 2001, and David Walsh have also announced their retirements.

It's a further blow to Donegal manager Rory Gallagher who has already seen Odhran MacNiallais and Leo McLoone rule themselves out of the 2017 panel.

Anthony Thompson has also stepped away from the squad, but may rejoin at a later date.

