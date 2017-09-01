Donegal GAA confirm 'Banty' and Bonner among five in running for senior football role

Donegal county board have released the names of the five candidates that are in the running to replace Rory Gallagher as manager of the senior football team, writes Ciara Phelan.

Gallagher resigned at the start of August despite having a year remaining in his term as manager.

Séamus “Banty” McEnaney and Declan Bonner are in the running for the role.

The Fermanagh man had succeeded All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness two years ago but Gallagher had a disappointing 2017 campaign.

The five men in the race to become Gallagher's replacement are: Donegal's minor football manager Shaun Paul Barret; Donegal minor and u21 manager Declan Bonner; Monaghan's Truagh Gaels manager Cathal Corey; Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid; and Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney who recently stepped down as Wexford manager.

McEnaney stepped down from his position after just one year in charge telling RTÉ that the travelling distance from his home town in Monaghan to Wexford was too much.

A nephew of ex Donegal boss Brian McIver, Cathal Corey has been interviewed before for the position, back in 2014 when Gallagher got the job.

He also applied for the role on Derry in 2012.

Gary McDaid has been successful in his role, leading Glenswilly to three county titles since 2011.

Interviews are expected to be held for the position in the coming weeks.