Donegal boss bemoans fixture pile-up as Dublin progress to U21 final

Dublin 1-13 Donegal 0-9

Donegal manager Declan Bonner slammed Ulster Council fixture chiefs after his side crashed out of the EirGrid All-Ireland U21 football semi-finals, writes Paul Keane.

Bonner's Ulster champions were favourites to progress having contested the All-Ireland minor final with the same group in 2014.

But victory just five days after they played the Ulster decider last Monday evening was beyond them as Dublin dominated the second-half.

There was just three points between them at half-time and only one with 25 minutes to go but Dublin outscored Donegal by 1-8 to 0-5 in that closing period to win at their ease.

Aaron Byrne impressed again with four points while Brian Howard was named Man of the Match.

Sean McMahon hit the game's only goal and it was a crucial strike for Dublin that killed off Donegal with nine minutes to go.

Dublin also achieved the win in the absence of star forward Con O'Callaghan who was black carded after just four minutes.

Donegal can be cut some slack at the end of a difficult week and boss Bonner was critical of the Ulster Council for their scheduling of the provincial final.

"That's disappointing because that wasn't a proper Donegal performance out there at all," said Bonner. "It's just been a very, very messy schedule."

Dessie Farrell's Dublin are through to their second All-Ireland final in three years and will face Kerry or Galway on April 29.

There was drama before throw-in with both sides overhauling their teams from the published line-outs.

Donegal made four personnel changes, drafting in Stephen McMenamin, Jason McGee, Stephen McBrearty and Mark Coyle and showed positional switches in each line of the pitch.

Dublin, who had made at least three changes in each of their Leinster championship games, showed two alterations to the official lineup this time.

Colm Basquel, an All-Ireland senior medallist last year, came on for his first start of the campaign having been restricted by injury to a substitute appearance against Westmeath.

Darren Gavin also came in for Chris Sallier though Sallier was called upon after just five minutes when O'Callaghan was dismissed.

The rising star of Dublin football was shown a black card in the fourth minute for a drag down of Conor Morrison.

In truth, it wasn't a classic first-half and Dublin took a 0-5 to 0-2 lead into the interval.

Between them, the teams racked up 13 wides with Donegal more wasteful, shooting seven wides, though battling a stiff wind.

Glenn O'Reilly, who was twice taken off to be treated for blood injuries, scored two first-half points for Dublin.

Byrne, who hit four important points in the first-half of the Leinster final, was also on the mark along with O'Callaghan and Tom Fox.

Basquel is the only Dublin player to have played in this year's Allianz league compared to seven of Donegal's starters and Ethan O'Donnell brought that figure to eight when he came on.

Donegal opened up with some fine football after the restart and clawed back the deficit to the minimum with points from Michael Langan and Niall O'Donnell.

Dublin's response was impressive and decisive in a low scoring contest as they picked off the next four points in a row to put real daylight between them with a 0-9 to 0-4 lead.

McMahon's goal after good work by Cian Murphy up the left channel in the 51st minute put Dublin eight points ahead and wrapped it up.

Donegal scored four late points to put some gloss on the scoreline but were well beaten by a Dublin side that were considerable underdogs coming into the contest.

Scorers for Dublin: A. Byrne (0-4, 2 frees); S. McMahon 1-0; G. O'Reilly, C Murphy (0-2 each); C. Sallier, D. Byrne, T. Fox, C. O'Callaghan (0-1f), A. McGowan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: M. Langan (0-4, 2 frees), N. O'Donnell (0-2); S. McBreaty, Michael Carroll, Ethan O'Donnell (0-1 each).

Dublin: E. Comerford; D. Byrne, C. O'Shea, E. Murchan; C. O'Callaghan, S. McMahon, C. Murphy; B. Howard, A. Foley; T. Fox, A Byrne, G. O'Reilly; D. Gavin, C. Basquel, D. O'Brien.

Subs: C. Sallier for O'Callaghan (5, black card); A. Elliot for Foley (22); D. Spillane for Fox (37); A. McGowan for O'Reilly (47); T O'Sullivan for Sallier (57); S. Clayton for Basquel (60). O'Sullivan 65 black card.

Donegal: D. Rodgers; B. McCole, S. McMenamin, C. Morrison; D. O Baoill, C. Mulligan, E. 'Ban' Gallagher; J. McGee, T. McClenaghan; S. McBrearty, M. Coyle, M. Carroll; L. Connor, M. Langan, J. Brennan.

Subs: C. Doherty for Coyle (15); N. O'Donnell for McBrearty (24); E. O'Donnell for Connor (38); R. Carr for Mulligan (43); C. McGonagle for McClenaghan (49); McBrearty for O Baoill (55).

Referee: J. Bermingham (Cork).