Does Chelsea want to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge?

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 07:53 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

The Mirror claims Chelsea are keen to bring Romelu Lukaku (pictured) back to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Diego Costa.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that boss Antonio Conte has identified Alvaro Morata as Costa's long-term successor.

Manchester United could break the world-record transfer fee they set when Paul Pogba arrived last summer with a huge offer for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, says the Independent.

Dimitri Payet is not the only Premier League Frenchman on Marseille's radar, according to the Mirror, who claim the Ligue 1 side will move for Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye.

Palace are keen on out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, reports the Daily Mail, while the Mirror claims that Watford want to sign Bournemouth winger Max Gradel.

