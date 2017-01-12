Home»Sport

Dimitri Payet's West Ham future in doubt as he asks to leave

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:45 am

Dimitri Payet has told West Ham he wants to leave the club.

Manager Slaven Bilic revealed the France international has refused to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday as he looks to force a transfer.

Payet, who cost West Ham £10million from Marseille in 2015, was one of the stars of the Premier League last season but his form has dipped this term amid speculation about his future.

Bilic has told the 29-year-old to stay away from training, but has maintained his stance that the player will not be sold.

"We have a situation with a player, Payet, he wants to leave," said Bilic. "As a club we don't want to sell him."

