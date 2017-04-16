Home»Sport

Dimitar Berbatov has nothing but good things to say about Robbie Keane

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 02:33 pm

Former Man United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov was on Goals on Sunday this morning, and his partnership with an Irish legend came up.

Berbatov and former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane formed a fearsome partnership at Spurs between 2006 and 2008.

The pair scored 53 league goals between them in their two seasons together, and Berbatov clearly still has fond feelings from their time together.

"With Keano I like him a lot. On the pitch, off the pitch everywhere. He was there. For the team, for the teammates, joking around, when he needed to be serious he was.

"I cannot say we were speaking constantly, but sometimes good players do not need to speak. You just click."

When asked if they worked on their partnership, Berbatov made a comparison with another deadly duo - Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

"Good players sometimes, we didn't work. We just clicked."

Pic: Neil Tingle/PA Archive

Host Ben Shephard also asked the poacher about playing at Stoke, and his reaction got more than a few chuckles.

H/T: Balls.ie

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, sport, Robbie Keane, Dimitar Berbatov

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Harry Kane back and firing as Tottenham overpower Bournemouth

Mark Selby in control against Fergal O'Brien at World Snooker Championship

Football players and clubs unite to mark 28 years since the Hillsborough Disaster

The Sun banned by Everton FC after Kelvin MacKenzie's Ross Barkley comments


Today's Stories

Tipperary v Wexford: Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Michael Carrick focus on here and now at Man United

Tipperary v Wexford: Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Limerick v Galway: Tribesmen enjoy fringe benefits of drop, says Pádraic Mannion

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 