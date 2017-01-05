Home»Sport

Diego Costa and Pedro arguing on the pitch was pretty entertaining, but who was in the right?

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 07:20 am

Apart from Dele Alli’s header right at the end, the first half of Tottenham v Chelsea last night was a little disappointing, so it was no surprise to see other events getting people talking.

And it was an argument between Chelsea forwards Diego Costa and Pedro which grabbed the attention of most, after Costa’s attempted through ball failed to reach its intended recipient.

“An exchange of views…”

But the question remains: who was in the right? Well, people seemed to agree that, tactically speaking, Pedro was at fault.

It was quite amusing.

But while some thought it was a positive expression of passion…

… others thought it might have had the opposite effect.

We’re not going to argue over that, however.

