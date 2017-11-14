Home»Sport

Didier Drogba announces plan to retire from football next year

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 05:26 pm

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba expects to retire in 2018.

The 39-year-old - who scored some 164 goals over two spells with the Blues and helped them win the 2012 Champions League final - is currently playing for American club Phoenix Rising in the second-tier United Soccer League, where he is a co-owner.

Speaking to former French striker Christophe Dugarry on radio station RMC Sport, Drogba confirmed he felt the next campaign would be his last on the field as he looked towards "other projects".

Drogba, who also enjoyed a successful spell with the Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer, said: "Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season.

"At some point you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. Playing is good, but at 39, it slows me down a bit."


