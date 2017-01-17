Home»Sport

Dermot Earley appointed as GPA Chief executive

Dermot Earley's appointment as GPA Chief executive has been confirmed.

The former Kildare player says his initial priority is to assess where they are as an organisation and to listen to the views of all of their members and stakeholders.

Earley says they have to challenge themselves as an organisation and as individuals.

The two-time All-Star, aged 38, retired from inter-county football in May 2013 after 16 seasons having been unable to overcome a series of serious injuries.

He twice suffered ruptured cruciate ligaments and later in his career had two operations in a bid to address a back problem.

The Sarsfields man represented the GPA at Congress in Carlow last year and has been a member of the organisation going back to its establishment in 1999.

He has been a part of the executive since the mid 2000s and has presented All-Star awards in 2015 and ’16.

He has previously held a commandant role in the Irish Defence Forces and is the officer commanding the 2nd Brigade Military Police Company.

Current Dublin U21 football manager Farrell has been GPA CEO since 2003 and was chairman for the three previous years.

GAA supporters have welcomed the news and wished Earley well in his new role.

