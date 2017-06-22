Home»Sport

Derek Carr's eye-watering Raiders contract makes him the best-paid NFL player in history, but for how long?

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 11:47 pm

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has signed a mammoth $125 million five-year deal with his current team according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, making Carr somewhat unsurprisingly the richest player in NFL history.

The 26-year-old’s rookie contract reportedly had him on a base salary of less than $1 million this year but those days are behind him now.

Carr, who has thrown 81 touchdowns in the last three seasons, tweeted that the deal was done before expressing his desire to get back on the pitch.

The deal is a crucial one for the Raiders, who are planning to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, with securing young star players such as Carr a priority.

It’s a lot of money but as some were keen to point out, it’s not all guaranteed.

While Carr’s new contract is a sizeable one, it might not be the biggest for long – it is believed his deal will provide a platform for others to receive even better wages.

If you were wondering what makes Carr such a valuable player to have, this NFL video should give you an idea.

He is very, very good at throwing a ball.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, American football, Contract, Derek Carr, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Wages, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Aston Villa pushing to sign John Terry

Graham Rowntree: Peter O'Mahony 'has that Paul O'Connell kind of DNA in him'

Watch: Ugly scenes mar Mexico win while Ronaldo hands victory to Portugal over Russia

Peter O'Mahony named as captain for Lions' first Test against All Blacks


Today's Stories

Multi-talented Ringrose has eyes opened by East

Terrific Treaty give Tipp a trimming

McBride last of Irish at Royal St George’s

Liverpool’s summer signings start with €39m Mohamed Salah

Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 