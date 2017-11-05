Home»Sport

Deontay Wilder 'declares war' on Anthony Joshua after one-round KO victory

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 10:38 am

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has thrown down the gauntlet to Anthony Joshua after devastating Bermane Stiverne in a mandatory defence of his title last night.

After knocking his opponent out in a brutal first round at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, the US boxer called out to his British rival: "I declare war on you. Do you accept my challenge?"

There appeared to be no contest between Wilder, who is unbeaten in his professional career, and Stiverne, who was sent crashing to the canvas three times before the referee called time on the fight in the first round.

His sixth title defence, Wilder now has 39 undefeated fights and 38 KOs to his name and wants to unite the heavyweight titles.

Asked by Showtime Sports about fighting IBF and WBA champion Joshua, 28, he said: "I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now.

"I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I've been waiting for a long time. I know I'm the champion. I know I'm the best. Are you up for the test?

"A king doesn't chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn't give me the fight we have other plans.

"The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby.

"No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don't wait."


KEYWORDS

sportboxingDeontay WilderAnthony Joshua

More in this Section

Arsene Wenger claims Raheem Sterling 'dives well' after defeat at Man City

Gridiron review: Washington topple Seahawks, 49ers lose to Cardinals

David Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job ahead of Slaven Bilic's meeting with chairman

John Caulfield salutes 'fantastic' penalty hero Mark McNulty


Today's Stories

Cork City last the distance to claim double-double

Basketball: UCD in control as Warriors suffer biggest defeat

Na Piarsaigh break new ground in rout of Blackrock

Joe Schmidt’s objectives clear for November Series

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »