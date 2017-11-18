Home»Sport

Dele Alli was pretending to be a goalkeeper and might have pulled off one of the saves of the season

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 07:09 am

Tottenham’s Dele Alli is one of England’s biggest talents, but it’s not just in the outfield the midfielder shows off his skill.

Ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal, the Spurs man faced a few shots in goal and managed one particularly impressive save.

The old no-look, swivel save – not something you’re likely to see in the Premier League this year.

The bad news for Dele is that despite the trick save, it looks as though the ball did, in fact, cross the line.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, it’s goals at the other end of the pitch the 21-year-old has his mind on.

If Hugo Lloris and Spurs’ sub goalkeeper pick up injuries during the game, expect Mauricio Pochettino to cast a nervous look in Dele’s direction.


