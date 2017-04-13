Home»Sport

Dele Alli, Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero... here’s an alternative PFA Player of the Year shortlist based on angry tweets

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 12:56 pm

We wonder if the players themselves are this cross.

So the PFA Player of the Year nominations are in, but with only six spots available there are bound to be some aggrieved fans who believe the list is just plain wrong.

The shortlist is comprised of Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

If your favourite isn’t included, fear not – we’ve compiled an alternative shortlist based on fans’ angry tweets.

Dele Alli

"Tottenham

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Yep, the Tottenham star with an incredible 16 league goals this season is on the Young Player of the Year shortlist, but somehow failed to make the senior one.

As such, the thinking face emoji was the order of the day.

Meanwhile this guy’s genuine surprise was well founded.

Alli can consider himself unlucky, and will surely run away with the Young Player of the Year award.

Sadio Mane

"Liverpool’s

(Dave Howarth/PA)

Can Alexis Sanchez really be considered to have had a better season with Arsenal than Sadio Mane has with Liverpool?

Scoring at almost a goal a game, Mane has enjoyed his first season at Liverpool – Sanchez has 18 goals, but hasn’t been able to stop Arsenal slipping to sixth.

Should Harry Kane have made the list after his injuries this season?

Gylfi Sigurdsson

"Swansea

(Nick Potts/PA)

Here’s a tweet all on its own that we have a lot of respect for – Gylfi Sigurdsson has excelled in a relegation-threatened side at Swansea, and not for the first time.

With 11 assists and eight goals in the division, where would the Swans be without him?

David Luiz

"Chelsea

(Nick Potts/PA)

There’s a strong argument that suggests the shortlist should be all Chelsea, with David Luiz one of a number of players to have missed out on a nomination.

This Twitter user doesn’t agree.

But these two felt he should have at least been nominated – do defenders get a bad deal with these end-of-season awards?

Wilfried Zaha

"Crystal

(John Walton/PA)

Perhaps if there was a most improved award, Wilfried Zaha would run away with it. Then again, perhaps if he played for a bigger club he would have received a nomination.

Zaha and Sigurdsson should form a lower league union.

Sergio Aguero

"Manchester

(Alastair Grant/AP)

Did you know Sergio Aguero has never made the PFA Team of the Year? Perhaps it’s unsurprising then to see that the Argentinian has missed out on the shortlist for the PFA POTY this time around.

We’ll leave you with this tweet…

… we’re picturing Aguero staring pensively at the sunshine this morning, pondering the PFA’s shortlist. Maybe next year Sergio.

