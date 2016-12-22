Home»Sport

Dele Alli and Kyle Walker's Christmas fancy dress costumes are absolutely unbelievable

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 04:47 pm

You’ve probably seen a few pictures from Tottenham’s fancy dress Christmas party doing the rounds.

But you may not have seen this one.

Yes, while other players chose the likes of Bane, Captain America or Ghostbusters, Kyle Walker got himself dolled up and stepped out dressed as Mrs Doubtfire.

Now, aside from the sheer respect you have to have for a man who’s prepared to brave the macho football environment while dressed as an old Scottish nanny, it’s also worth noting the costume is really, really good. And Dele Alli as Ali G is pretty good too.

And here’s the rest of the Tottenham team in all their fancy dress glory.

Nice to see them all putting the effort in.

We like to imagine they were all chained to their sewing machines for weeks before the big day.

