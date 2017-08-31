Home»Sport

Declan John on verge of Rangers switch

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 10:58 am

Rangers target Declan John has arrived at Ibrox to complete his loan move from Cardiff.

But it is understood that Gers chiefs have not yet returned with a fresh bid for Hearts playmaker Jamie Walker.

Boss Pedro Caxinha remains keen on a player he tried to sign earlier this summer, but is not prepared to meet the Jambos' £1million asking price.

Unless the Tynecastle chiefs reduce their valuatio,n Caxinha is willing to wait until January when he is confident he will land the 24-year-old on a pre-contract.

Wales international John flew north on Wednesday night for a medical and to be shown round the club's Auchenhowie training base.

He arrived at Ibrox early on Thursday morning to put the finishing touches on a one-year loan agreement that will see him compete with Rangers skipper Lee Wallace.

John has been capped twice for his country, but has fallen out of Bluebird boss Neil Warnock's plans this season.

[timgcap=Declan John.]DeclanJohn_large.jpg[timgcap]


