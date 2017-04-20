Home»Sport

Davy Russell handed five-day ban after Cheltenham victory

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 07:00 pm

Davy Russell was banned for five days for careless riding after partnering Midnight Tour to victory for trainer Alan King in the Catesby Property Group PLC Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The stewards found Russell had allowed his mount to drift right-handed towards the rail when not sufficiently clear taking third-placed Indian Stream off her intended line.

As a consequence, The Organist was left short of room against the rail, causing the mare to stumble before finishing fourth.

Russell's suspension runs from May 4-6 and 8-9.

The riding honours went to Aidan Coleman, who clinched a 349-1 treble on Brillare Momento (9-1), Plaisir D'Amour (6-1) and Upswing (4-1 favourite).

