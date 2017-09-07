Home»Sport

Davy Fitzgerald to stay with Wexford for at least one more season

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 12:37 pm

Davy Fitzgerald will continue as Wexford senior hurling manager for at least one more season, it will be confirmed later today, writes John Fogarty.

The Clare native had requested time to deliberate on staying on in charge of the Model County having led them this year to a shock promotion from Division 1B and a first Leinster final in nine years following a defeat of Kilkenny.

Fitzgerald has acknowledged the five-hour plus return journeys from his Sixmilebridge home to Wexford's centre of excellence have been taxing - football manager Seamus McEnaney stepped down last month after admitting the commute from Carrickmacross had been exhaustive.

Fitzgerald also had family commitments to consider and the Wexford County Board provided him with the space to put things in place to facilitate them.

The two parties held a number of positive discussions with Wexford officials in recent weeks, the latest coming in Portlaoise yesterday.

Despite links with Dublin, Fitzgerald never had any interests in positions other than Wexford.

He is expected to finalise his management group in the coming weeks but it's likely to be similar to this year's group which included Seoirse Bulfin, JJ Doyle, Paraic Fanning and PJ Ryan.


