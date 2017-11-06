David Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job ahead of Slaven Bilic's meeting with chairman

Slaven Bilic is expected to learn whether he will remain as West Ham manager later today as David Moyes confirmed his interest in the position.

The Croatian is facing the axe following the 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool on Saturday evening and Press Association Sport understands he is set to meet joint-chairman David Sullivan.

Ahead of those crunch talks, Moyes, the former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss, used a television appearance to make it clear he was standing by to take over.

"I'm interested, yes," he told beINSPORTS.

"I've had no contact from West Ham but I've always said I want to go back into club management. If the right opportunity comes around, I'd be interested."

The Scot did show some empathy with Bilic, despite effectively touting for his office.

"For me to get back in it means another manager is going to have to lose their job and I wouldn't wish that on anybody," he said.

"He (Bilic) must be hating it and wanting to get a result as soon as he can. So if it becomes available, yes, but at the moment it's not available."

Asked if he might be managing again after the forthcoming international break, he added: "I really don't know. I hope so."

The Hammers hierarchy wanted Bilic, the man they appointed in June 2015, to stay until the end of the season and see out his three-year contract.

But the manner of Saturday's latest capitulation at the London Stadium, coming just a fortnight after an equally desperate 3-0 home loss to newly promoted Brighton, has forced the board to consider drastic action.

Moyes has also been linked with the vacant Scotland job but sees that assignment coming later in his career.

"Certainly one day I want to manage Scotland, if I'm lucky and fortunate enough to do it," he said.

"I don't know if it's right for me just now, I think my preference is to go back into club management. If club management didn't come along for me, I might look at it differently."

Meanwhile, Hammers defender Aaron Cresswell admitted the players have been letting Bilic down.

Cresswell said: "Every player knows we've not been good enough, both individually and as a team.

"We're at the bottom end of the table and it's not easy. It doesn't matter what you've got on paper, it's about form and results."