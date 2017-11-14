David Meyler to captain Ireland against Denmark

Martin O'Neill has named his team to face Denmark and it includes one change.
David Meyler is returning to captain the team at the Aviva Stadium tonight.
BREAKING: One change for Ireland with David Meyler returning to captain the team as Martin O'Neill names his team to face Denmark! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/HnqZXIHuJt— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Ireland Subs: Westwood (GK), Doyle (GK), O'Shea, McShane, Whelan, McGeady, S. Long, O'Dowda, Hoolahan, Hourihane, Hogan, K. Long. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/SKvHs0td5e— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017