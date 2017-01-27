Dates and times announced for Munster and Leinster Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster and Munster will both play their European Champions Cup rugby quarter-finals on Saturday, April 1.
Leinster welcome Wasps to Dublin's Aviva Stadium for a 3.15pm kick-off while Munster's clash with Toulouse will have a 5.45pm start at Thomond Park.
Should Munster progress they will be away to Glasgow or Saracens in the semis while a win for Leinster will mean a trip to France to face either Clermont or Toulon.
Those semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of April 23.
The final will be played at Murrayfield on Sunday, May 13.