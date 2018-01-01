Update 9.04pm: After big checkouts from newcomer Rob Cross, Phil Taylor took back control to win his first set of the night, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Taylor's whitewash set started with 151 in the first leg and he got 80 in just two darts.

The score is currently 3-1, in favour of Cross.

Update 8.58pm: Phil Taylor unable to put brakes on Rob Cross who takes 3-0 lead

Phil Taylor finished first on 150 and scored 38 to leave 112, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Cross required a 153 checkout to clinch his third set and it proves no problem.

CROSS 3️⃣ - 0️⃣ TAYLOR ASTONISHING!!! A 153 checkout from Rob Cross and he moves into a 3-0 lead! #LoveTheDarts #WHDarts #TAYvCROSS pic.twitter.com/WOrfi1xVbJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2018

Update 8.49pm: Rob Cross doubles his lead over retiring Phil Taylor

Rob Cross has scored a 167 to win his second set and double his lead against Phil Taylor the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Cross produced his highest finish in the championship and remains 2-0 in the lead.

Cross is playing in his first world final, while Taylor is playing in his 21st before retirement.

OH MY WORD!!!!!! CROSS 2️⃣ - 0️⃣ TAYLOR A 167 for Rob Cross to clinch the set and double his lead! Incredible finishing from the Debutant!#LoveTheDarts #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/1zXYEfQMKF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2018

Update 8.36pm: Rob Cross takes opening set after breaking Phil Taylor's throw

Underdog Rob Cross has taken the opening set after breaking retiring darts legend Phil Taylor's throw, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

He is currently in the lead in the William Hill World Darts Championship.

ADVANTAGE CROSS | Rob Cross takes the opening set, 3-1. This match could go long....#WHdarts #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/kA6WtQU80E — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2018

Update 8.23pm: Watch Phil Taylor's electrifying entrance ahead of final darts match

Darts legend Phil Taylor has embarked upon his final walk-on at Alexandra Palace, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Taylor stopped for selfies and autographs with fans along his route as 'I've Got The Power' echoed around the arena and lights flashed dramatically.

WATCH: The Power’s ⚡ last-ever walk on at Ally Pally. EMOTIONAL! Watch live on Sky Sports Darts or follow it here: https://t.co/aro77AAsao #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/ctnpKA2Fw6 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2018

Moments earlier, the crowd chanted that there was "only one Phil Taylor.

ONE PHIL TAYLOR: The crowd welcome the legendary 16-time champion of the world to the stage after a spine-tingling walk-on #LoveTheDarts #WHDarts ***contains flashing images*** pic.twitter.com/mXDytVSvgH — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2018

Earlier 7.29pm: Darts legend Phil Taylor wins pre-match bull-up

Phil Taylor has the chance to end his illustrious career in perfect style when he faces Rob Cross in the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace tonight.

The 16-time champion won the pre-match bull-up and he has given the throw to Cross.

BREAKING! Phil Taylor has won the pre-match Bull-up and has given the throw to Rob Cross...#LoveTheDarts #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/eEEfXUyypG — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2018

Taylor ensured he would make his swansong in the New Year’s Day showpiece with a 6-1 semi-final win over provisional-round qualifier Jamie Lewis on Saturday.

The 57-year-old from Stoke, who has won this title 14 times and the BDO version twice, will retire after the tournament.

In stark contrast to veteran Taylor, Cross is contesting his first world final after beating defending champion Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in a remarkable semi-final.

Cross, in his first season as a professional, took advantage of uncharacteristically poor finishing from the Dutchman and held his nerve in sudden death.

Phil Taylor's final match begins at 8pm with the first to seven sets crowned the champion. Follow updates here.

