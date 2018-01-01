Home»Sport

Latest: Phil Taylor rallies to win first set in final darts match

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 08:23 pm

Update 9.04pm: After big checkouts from newcomer Rob Cross, Phil Taylor took back control to win his first set of the night, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Taylor's whitewash set started with 151 in the first leg and he got 80 in just two darts.

The score is currently 3-1, in favour of Cross.

Update 8.58pm: Phil Taylor unable to put brakes on Rob Cross who takes 3-0 lead

Phil Taylor finished first on 150 and scored 38 to leave 112, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Cross required a 153 checkout to clinch his third set and it proves no problem.

Update 8.49pm: Rob Cross doubles his lead over retiring Phil Taylor

Rob Cross has scored a 167 to win his second set and double his lead against Phil Taylor the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Cross produced his highest finish in the championship and remains 2-0 in the lead.

Cross is playing in his first world final, while Taylor is playing in his 21st before retirement.

Update 8.36pm: Rob Cross takes opening set after breaking Phil Taylor's throw

Underdog Rob Cross has taken the opening set after breaking retiring darts legend Phil Taylor's throw, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

He is currently in the lead in the William Hill World Darts Championship.

Update 8.23pm: Watch Phil Taylor's electrifying entrance ahead of final darts match

Darts legend Phil Taylor has embarked upon his final walk-on at Alexandra Palace, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Taylor stopped for selfies and autographs with fans along his route as 'I've Got The Power' echoed around the arena and lights flashed dramatically.

Moments earlier, the crowd chanted that there was "only one Phil Taylor.

Earlier 7.29pm: Darts legend Phil Taylor wins pre-match bull-up

Phil Taylor has the chance to end his illustrious career in perfect style when he faces Rob Cross in the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace tonight.

The 16-time champion won the pre-match bull-up and he has given the throw to Cross.

Taylor ensured he would make his swansong in the New Year’s Day showpiece with a 6-1 semi-final win over provisional-round qualifier Jamie Lewis on Saturday.

The 57-year-old from Stoke, who has won this title 14 times and the BDO version twice, will retire after the tournament.

In stark contrast to veteran Taylor, Cross is contesting his first world final after beating defending champion Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in a remarkable semi-final.

Cross, in his first season as a professional, took advantage of uncharacteristically poor finishing from the Dutchman and held his nerve in sudden death.

Phil Taylor's final match begins at 8pm with the first to seven sets crowned the champion. Follow updates here.

