Darren Fletcher on Roy Keane: ‘An unbelievable leader and the best first touch I ever saw’

West Brom star Darren Fletcher says former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane is the player who has had the most profound effect on his career.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Fletcher said: “It frustrates me that some people think Roy didn't rate me because he probably moulded me more than any other player I have known.”

“He was hard on me but he was always fair. If he spoke to me 10 times, nine were compliments. If I was late, Roy would let me know. If my passing wasn't on in training then Roy would let me know.”

Fletcher admits Keane was occasionally critical of the Scot’s off-field attitude, but also insists Keane was quick to back the youngster in the dressing room, in front of other senior players.

“People remember the controversial stories and the times he went mental. But the rest of the time he made me feel on top of the world.

“What about the story where I've been out for two months and Roy says loudly, ‘I am glad this lad's back. We have missed him’. That's not a great story. It's a better story to say, ‘Remember that time Roy nailed Fletch in the dressing room for looking at his phone’”.

“That did happen, yeah. But it was rare and that was just about standards. It was his way of getting a message to everybody. That is what it was like at United.

Also known for his tough tackling and economical passing, Fletcher carefully studied Keane to get the most from his own talent.

“I just watched Roy and learned, but above all of that I just liked him. I still like him. He was an unbelievable leader and a fantastic player, the best first touch I ever saw.

“I walked on the pitch next to him and knew we would be fine. That is leadership. It's what I want to do for people at this club.”

“Roy said to me once, "I could play for 10 years with you doing all my running, Fletch". You can't understand how much that meant. For me, it's worked and I have loved it. I still love it.”