Danny Welbeck did a 'Salt Bae' celebration after scoring two goals against Southampton and everyone lost their minds

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 08:43 pm

After eight months away from the pitch, Danny Welbeck returned to work with two goals and an assist as Arsenal took on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

And it appears the England striker may have kept himself busy during his time off by watching videos of Nusret Gokce, aka Salt Bae, while nursing a serious knee injury.

ICYMI, Salt Bae is a Turkish restaurant owner who got the name after his meat preparation techniques went viral. There is even a mural in Dubai to honour Gokce’s flamboyant salt-sprinkling technique.

Back at the pitch, Welbeck imitated Gokce’s “Salt Bae” pose as he celebrated his good fortune.

And the internet immediately fell in love with him:

Forget Arsenal’s incredible 5-0 victory, the Gunners fans have found the Salt Bae of football.

KEYWORDS Arsenal, Danny Welbeck, FA Cup, Football, Nusret Gokce, salt bae, Southampton,

