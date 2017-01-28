Danny Welbeck did a 'Salt Bae' celebration after scoring two goals against Southampton and everyone lost their minds

After eight months away from the pitch, Danny Welbeck returned to work with two goals and an assist as Arsenal took on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

And it appears the England striker may have kept himself busy during his time off by watching videos of Nusret Gokce, aka Salt Bae, while nursing a serious knee injury.

ICYMI, Salt Bae is a Turkish restaurant owner who got the name after his meat preparation techniques went viral. There is even a mural in Dubai to honour Gokce’s flamboyant salt-sprinkling technique.

I am so grateful for the love from all over the world🌍Thank you for your support everyone. this is my email nusretgokce34@gmail.com.tr#salt Bütün Dünyanın tadı tuzu oldun dediler A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Back at the pitch, Welbeck imitated Gokce’s “Salt Bae” pose as he celebrated his good fortune.

And the internet immediately fell in love with him:

Tell you what, that Welbeck goal was fantastic, but it's nothing compared to the Salt Bae celebration 👏👏👏 — Copa90 (@Copa90) January 28, 2017

What a finish Welbeck, and the salt bae celebration😂😂 — Tobi (@Tobjizzle) January 28, 2017

Danny Welbeck doing his best 'salt bae' impression...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PAayDHbMAv — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 28, 2017

Welbeck doing the #saltbae celebration is the light that we need in these dark times — Zito (@_Zeets) January 28, 2017

Welbeck's 'Salt Bae' moment...possibly Arsenal's most on point celebration since Henry's 'wassup' Budweiser ad homage of 2000. — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) January 28, 2017

Forget Arsenal’s incredible 5-0 victory, the Gunners fans have found the Salt Bae of football.

Meme GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY