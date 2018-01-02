Danny Mullins targeting swift return from wrist injury

Danny Mullins is set for a short spell on the sidelines after suffering a wrist injury at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

The jockey enjoyed a double on the card following victories aboard Martello Park, trained by his mother Mags, and the David Broad-trained Mystic Embarr.

He also finished second twice, but his flying start to the year is set to be derailed.

He said: "I just twisted my wrist and I'm going to see a specialist today. Hopefully it just needs rest and I'll be be back in a week or two.

"It was great to get a couple of winners. It would have been nice to convert the seconds into winners as well, but it was a good start to 2018.

"Hopefully we'll be back soon enough."