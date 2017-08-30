Home»Sport

Danny Drinkwater submits transfer request at Leicester

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:24 am

Danny Drinkwater has submitted a transfer request to Leicester, it is understood.

The midfielder, 27, is a transfer target for Chelsea amid manager Antonio Conte's pursuit of a replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Last summer he signed a new contract to commit his future to the club until 2021, but having acted could yet force a departure before Thursday's conclusion of the summer transfer window.

As well as a return to Champions League football, a potential transfer to Chelsea would reunite Drinkwater with N'Golo Kante, his central midfield partner when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016.

The present champions have already recruited Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, but their pursuit of the England international follows the departure of Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek's loan to Crystal Palace.

It is because of their strength in depth, however, that former Chelsea player Ray Wilkins believes Drinkwater would be wrong to move to Stamford Bridge.

Conte also has Cesc Fabregas as a further option in central midfield, and Wilkins told Talksport: "Danny has done really well over the last couple of years.

"The important thing again is to play. If Danny comes to Chelsea, (Tiemoue) Bakayoko has cost £40million, Kante everybody loves.

"Is he going to get a game with Fabregas as well? If I was Danny I'd go somewhere where I would play, personally."

Drinkwater joined Leicester from Manchester United in 2012, and has since played for England three times.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS transfer, Leicester, football, sport, Chelsea

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

West Brom sign Arsenal full back Kieran Gibbs

'Are you actually Gareth Bale?' - This kid was ecstatic meeting his hero

Austin Flynn was on the pitch in 1959 - the last time the Waterford won an All-Ireland

Meet the Derryman in charge of the biggest GAA County Board in the world


Today's Stories

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Brave descent sees Nicolas Roche advance

JP McManus and Gigginstown share major prizes at Ballinrobe

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 