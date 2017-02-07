Home»Sport

Dancers spared jail after blackmailing rugby star Danny Cipriani

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 11:41 am

Two dancers have avoided jail for blackmailing former England rugby star Danny Cipriani for thousands of pounds after one of them aborted his child.

Lisa Murphy, 39, from Wootton, Northampton, and Violet Smith, 29, of Slough, Berkshire, were handed a 22-month sentence suspended for two years at Kingston Crown Court in south west London.

The pair, who worked together at a gentleman's club called Junction 9, had admitted blackmailing Cipriani, 29, between September and October 2015 during a hearing at the same court on Monday.

Ms Murphy had aborted Cipriani's baby in the summer of 2015 after a casual relationship with the rugby star and when she ran into health and financial difficulties in the months following, she asked the Wasps' player for more money.

When Cipriani offered but failed to provide support, she enlisted the help of Ms Smith - with the pair threatening to go the papers with the story.

Judge Peter Lodder noted while Cipriani had "repeatedly" offered to help, he "did not act according to his earlier promises".

He said: "Certainly he does not appear to have fully appreciated the extent of your difficulties.

"I'm satisfied by that time Lisa Murphy was feeling increasingly desperate and was continuing to suffer from the emotional consequences of her condition.

"I'm satisfied that Violet Smith was motivated by concern for your condition.

"It is against that background that the threat to go to the newspapers was made."

He described it as an "unusual case" and said both defendants had suffered and lost their jobs as a result.

"It is an understatement to say that nobody has come out of this episode well," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS danny cipriani, england rugby star,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch all the jaw-drops after LeBron James scores outrageous three-pointer to force overtime

Dublin's reliance on green flags is diminishing

Man 'trusted and respected' by All Blacks charged in dressing room 'bug' case

Paralysed jockey Freddy Tylicki determined to stay positive


Today's Stories

Hurling boss John Kiely slams Limerick’s ‘abusive’ fans

Robbie Keane looks Championship bound

Munster relieved as Rassie Erasmus shoots down Springbok link

Hurling boss John Kiely slams Limerick’s ‘abusive’ fans

Lifestyle

Video: How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 