Crystal Palace got very creative with their brilliant Vatican-inspired tweet

Social media offers football clubs the chance to be a little inventive with their announcements, and it looks as though Crystal Palace have gone Papal with their latest tweet.

The club are expected to appoint a new manager shortly after Sam Allardyce left the club in May at the end of the 2016/17 season.

With that in mind, Palace’s social media team posted this excellent short video, which, while confusing to some, made perfect sense to others.

The video supposedly refers to the white smoke the Vatican uses to confirm the appointment of a new Pope – Palace’s version, using fast-food outlet The Original Tasty Jerk, which is close to their stadium, would appear to suggest a new manager could be imminent.

There's going to be an awful lot of your followers around the world who have no idea what's going on. — WarrenB (@WarrenAJB) June 26, 2017

Not everybody got it, but many did – and what they saw, they liked.

Outstanding!! — Ben Wilson (@BenjiWilson) June 26, 2017

Haha 😂 what a tweet. — Famous CPFC (@FamousCPFC) June 26, 2017

Give this social media guy a pay rise @CEO4TAG 👏🏼 — Pete Dixon (@PeteDixon_CPFC) June 26, 2017

Palace aren’t the first club to use this method to announce such news – new Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani tweeted similarly ahead of Thomas Christiansen’s appointment as head coach at Elland Road.

White smoke from ER! Big day for @LUFC fans. Thank you for the patience and support, our Manager will be announced very soon — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) June 15, 2017

Meanwhile other clubs are also getting creative with their Twitter accounts – here’s how Liverpool announced Mohamed Salah’s arrival from Roma.

Former Ajax and Inter Milan manager Frank de Boer is one of the rumoured names to replace Allardyce at Selhurst Park, which is a great excuse to remind you that he shares a Twitter account with his brother, Frank.

Perhaps Frank could share an Instagram account with Andros Townsend if he ends up in south London.