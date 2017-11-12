Home»Sport

Croatia shut down Greek attack to secure World Cup place

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 10:21 pm

Greece 0 Croatia 0 (Croatia win 4-1 on aggregate)

Croatia comfortably negotiated the second leg of their play-off tie against Greece with a goalless draw sealing their place at next summer's World Cup.

Leading 4-1 from the home leg in Croatia, Zlatko Dalic's team never got out of second gear - but then they did not need to against a Greece side who lacked ideas going forward and who took until the 86th minute to muster a shot on target.

Zlatko Dalic

Greece were much improved and had plenty of possession but lacked the quality to do anything with it and pose a threat. Croatia seemed content to sit back and protect their three-goal lead.

Despite their advantage from the first leg Dalic named a strong team and made just one change, with Mario Mandzukic replacing Andrej Kramaric up front, while Greece boss Michael Skibbe swapped six players.

The hosts started the game at a quick tempo without ever troubling Croatia, who eventually managed to get their foot on the ball and slow the pace right down.

Greece felt they should have had a penalty after 11 minutes when Jose Carlos Zeca went down under the challenge of Ivan Strinic but the referee waved away the appeals. Sokratis Papastathopoulos then went close with a volley that drifted just wide.

Croatia looked dangerous for the first time midway through the first half when Ivan Perisic skipped past a challenge and cut into the penalty area before dragging his low shot wide.

The Inter Milan playmaker went closer just before half-time when his 25-yard effort struck a post with goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis well beaten.

It was a rare occasion that Croatia stepped out of second gear while at the other end of the pitch a stubborn defence continued to frustrate Greece.

The hosts continued to see a lot of the ball but you could see that belief draining from them as the minutes ticked by.

With Greece still needing three goals, Skibbe made an attacking substitution just before the hour mark by introducing Kostas Fortounis and Giannis Gianniotas from the bench but it was to little avail.

A third substitute, on with just 12 minutes remaining, Dimitrious Pelkas thought he had made an immediate impact by pulling a goal back but he was flagged offside.

Danijel Subasic was actually given some work to do for the first, and only, time in the game four minutes from time when Panagiotis Tachtsidis shot tamely at him.


KEYWORDS

sportsoccerGreeceCroatia

Related Articles

Heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Swiss end their World Cup dream

5 things we learned from Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Irish fans tell how they got past security to cheer on Boys In Green amid Denmark supporters

Cyrus Christie: We are 'full of confidence' ahead of play-off after keeping Denmark 'quiet'

More in this Section

Martin ONeill: Playing away from home is always difficult

Ireland V Denmark: It's all to play for in Dublin

Ireland V Denmark: Things to watch out for next Tuesday

Darren Randolph praised as Ireland hold off Danish attack in Copenhagen


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

‘I am playing with Lego at home to get dexterity back in my fingers’

‘We have overcome adversity in the last couple of years and we are going to try again.’

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »