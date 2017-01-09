Cristiano Ronaldo wins Fifa's best player award: Here's his footballing career in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the top men’s honour at the inaugural edition of the rebranded Best Fifa Football Awards.

The 31-year-old finished ahead of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to clinch the title and add to his Ballon d’Or triumph from last month.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the numbers surrounding the Real Madrid and Portugal forward.

55 – Goals Ronaldo scored in 2016 (42 for Real Madrid and 13 for Portugal).

4 – Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or wins, in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016. He has eight nominations in total.

136 – number of international caps for Portugal.

68 – the number of international goals for his national side.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport) 4 – Ronaldo last summer became the first player to score at four different European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016).

80 – the millions of pounds that Real Madrid paid Manchester United for his services in 2009.

17 – record number of goals scored in the Champions League for one season (2014).

9 – goals in total in European Championship finals matches, putting him level with Michel Platini as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer.

(Martin Rickett/PA) 381 – Number of goals Ronaldo has scored for Real Madrid from 368 games in all competitions.

14.1 – the millions of pounds he is reported to earn each year from his boot sponsorship with Nike.

49,320,754 – number of Twitter followers.

118,930,492 – number of Facebook likes.