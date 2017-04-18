Cristiano Ronaldo marks a Champions League milestone as Real Madrid crush Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 100th Champions League goal with a stunning hat-trick as Real Madrid stormed to a 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich.

A penalty from Lewandowski, an equaliser from Ronaldo and a shocking own goal from Ramos saw the tie level 3-3 on aggregate.

The two teams continued their battle for a place in the semi-final into extra time, which provided Ronaldo with an added opportunity to shine.

The Portuguese’s first extra-time goal came after a cross from Ramos, but with much controversy.

After scrutiny of the replay, many viewers noted Ronaldo appeared to have been about two yards offside, however the linesman’s flag stayed glued to his side.

How the linesman couldn't see Ronaldo's second goal as a clear offside is beyond me tbvh — ѕιя σzzу (@Osemenor_Ighedo) April 18, 2017

Ronaldo is an absolute machine but that second goal was a country mile offside — Sam (@clarkee94) April 18, 2017

Guy is standing right beside the goal and still can't see Ronaldo is clearly offside 🙄🙄#UCL — QasiM! (@EmmQasiM) April 18, 2017

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick – and marked his 100th Champions League goal just minutes later, thanks to a beautiful set-up from Marcelo.

I love Ronaldo he is a demi god in football.... What a player 100 plus goals in UCL — Henry Dateme (@Henry_Dateme) April 18, 2017

100 champions league goals for Ronaldo no one can surely argue that he is the best in the world. — Stewart Buick (@stewart_buick) April 18, 2017

Congrats to Cristiano Ronaldo on scoring 100 Champions League goals! Truly one of the all time greats. #RealMadrid — Quinsayas (@nquinsayas28) April 18, 2017

However that goal was too criticised by viewers for being offside.

Ronaldo's second and third goal were offside and I say that as a Real Madrid fan. Not the way you want to win. — Sam (@Endo_Gremlin) April 18, 2017

Ronaldo’s hat-trick was more than enough to secure Real a spot in the semi-final, yet Asensio wrapped the victory up in a ribbon with his own last-minute goal bringing the score to a 6-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile at the King Power Stadium, Atletico Madrid ended Leicester City’s Champions League dreams with a 2-1 aggregate victory.