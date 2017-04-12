Home»Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to reach 100 goals in European club competitions

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:59 pm

With Real Madrid 1-0 down in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrated exactly why he’s viewed as one of the best players to have ever graced a football pitch.

The 32-year-old forward’s brace secured a potentially vital 2-1 win for Zinedine Zidane’s men, and also carried CR7 to a world-first.

Yes, the former Manchester United youngster is the first man to reach 100 goals in European club competition, with 97 in the Champions League, two in the Super Cup, and one in Champions League qualifying.

Lionel Messi is close behind on 97 – the next best is Raul, with 76… that’s quite a gap between the top two and the rest.

He had to wait a little while before reaching a century however – Ron’s first goal of the night ended a seven-month CL goal drought, having last scored against Borussia Dortmund in September 2016.

And the truth is that Ronaldo didn’t start off in mercurial fashion.

But a touch of Ronaldo genius is always just around the corner to remind us just how great an athlete and footballer he really is.

He’s a legend of the game alright…

… and he’s just four games away from a fourth Champions League title as well.

