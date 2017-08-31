COYBIG: Walters and O'Shea complete full training session ahead of Georgia game

Jonathan Walters and John O'Shea took a full part in training this morning after The Republic of Ireland team flew out to Tbilisi as the countdown continues to the crucial World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Saturday night, writes Ciara Phelan.

Walters has been pictured back training ahead of the game and a statement by FAI Ireland said John O'Shea took a full part in training "without any reaction to niggling injuries."

Ireland needed a second half Seamus Coleman goal to beat Georgia when the sides met in Dublin last year.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has said a similar result is required this weekend.

Here is the team that travelled to Georgia:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest).

Forward David McGoldrick did not travel with the squad due to personal reasons.