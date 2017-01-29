Home»Sport

Could a Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor showdown be on the cards?

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 09:51 am

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s cross-sport showdown looks to have taken a step closer after the two men talked up the prospect.

Five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather – who turns 40 next month – signed off his professional career in September 2015, retiring with a 49-0 record.

But talks of a bout with UFC champion McGregor have persisted – largely due to the amount of money such a spectacle would generate.

(Brian Lawless/PA)
McGregor has obtained a boxing licence as part of his pursuit of “Money” Mayweather, and in his own inimitable way he has been calling the American out.

Despite several reservations from pundits about the legitimacy of such a fight, the two want it to happen.

“Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen,” Mayweather told Sky Sports 1.

“That’s the only fight that will get me back in the ring. He’s going to do a job on his side and we are going to do a job on my side and hopefully all the fans in the UK come over and support me.

“I don’t know (when it will be), I need to communicate with my team, the fight hasn’t been made yet, but it is all about entertainment so hopefully we can make it happen.”

While Mayweather was talking at ringside during Carl Frampton’s fight in Las Vegas, McGregor was holding a Q&A session with fans in Manchester.

“I believe this is the first billion fight. I think it will happen at the end of this year or the start of next year,” he was reported as saying at the event.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Boxing, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, MMA,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Frampton wants Santa Cruz trilogy after losing WBA featherweight title rematch

Here's what Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's only previous Australian Open final tells us

Dominant Tyrone ease past Derry to collect sixth successive McKenna Cup

Danny Welbeck did a 'Salt Bae' celebration after scoring two goals against Southampton and everyone lost their minds


Today's Stories

Mauling by Cork just one of those days, says John Kiely

Faugheen in good form for long-awaited comeback

Louise Galvin: Why Women’s Sevens is now in vogue

DJ Histon Q&A: ‘Speed and stamina are the two key ingredients for a greyhound going up Powerstown’

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 