Costa and Kante return for Chelsea - Pedro is out

Pedro is suspended but Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are available again when Premier League leaders Chelsea play Stoke on Saturday.

Striker Costa and midfielder Kante are expected to make immediate returns after serving one-match bans in the Blues' 12th straight win, against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Club captain John Terry has returned to training following a gluteal strain, but is likely to have to be patient before making his competitive return.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Begovic, Ivanovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Solanke.