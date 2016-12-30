Home»Sport

Costa and Kante return for Chelsea - Pedro is out

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 03:48 pm

Pedro is suspended but Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are available again when Premier League leaders Chelsea play Stoke on Saturday.

Striker Costa and midfielder Kante are expected to make immediate returns after serving one-match bans in the Blues' 12th straight win, against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Club captain John Terry has returned to training following a gluteal strain, but is likely to have to be patient before making his competitive return.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Begovic, Ivanovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Solanke.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Seven Premier League teams who could make a move for glory in the 2017 January transfer window

You won't see a better volley this week than Kevin Stewart's peach at Liverpool training

Andrew Trimble starts for Ulster against Leinster

6 of the best forwards to play for both Liverpool and Manchester City rated and ranked


Today's Stories

Erasmus clears air on Jaco Taute deal

St Mary’s a hurling oasis in Tipp football country

The giants who can hit new heights in 2017

Injured Bundee Aki was keen to carry on regardless

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 