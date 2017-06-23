Cork win again. Here’s how tonight’s Airtricity League games finished

Cork City remain 18 points clear at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Leesiders came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Derry City tonight.

Barry McNamee fired the Candystripes ahead at the Brandywell before Karl Sheppard and Gearoid Morrisey goals put Cork in front.

The visitors played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Jimmy Keohane received a second yellow card.

Second-placed Dundalk found the net four times in the second-half as they eased to a 4-0 victory over Finn Harps at Oriel Park.

Robbie Benson, David McMillan, Patrick McEleney and Jamie McGrath found the net for the Lilywhites.

Mark Salmon and Anthony Flood goals helped Bray to a 2-1 win at Galway and ensured that they stayed third in the table.

Shamrock Rovers got their third win in four games with a 4-1 defeat of Drogheda United at Tallaght.

Dinny Corcoran and Keith Ward found the net in Bohemians’ 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

UCD have closed the gap at the top of the First Division to four points by holding on for a 3-2 win against leaders Waterford.

Athlone Town and Longford drew 2-2 in the Midlands derby, while Wexford remain bottom despite getting a 1-0 victory at Cabinteely.