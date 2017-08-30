Home»Sport

Cork football boss announces selectors for next season

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 01:30 pm

New Cork football boss Ronan McCarthy has finalised his selection committee after being appointed last week.

The Douglas man will be joined on the sideline by Eamonn Ryan, Sean Hayes and Ciarán O Sullivan.

Ronan McCarthy

Ryan is an outgoing selector under Peadar Healy and the Glenville/Watergrasshill man previously coached the Cork Ladies Football team to ten All-Ireland titles.

Nemo clubman Sean Hayes has been Cork U21 Coach for the last four years, guiding them to the All-Ireland final in 2016. Hayes has also been appointed as coach to the U20 football team.

O'Sullivan, from Urhan, served as a selector with Brian Cuthbert in 2014 and 2015 and was a 1999 All-Star selection.

County Chairman Gerard Lane said: "I’m very pleased to see such highly qualified people take on these important roles. Having management teams in place at this early stage will be very beneficial in preparation for the coming year."

"I would like to thank Ronan McCarthy for his work in appointing his selection committee. Eamonn, Sean and Ciarán bring a wealth of experience and knowledge with them to this role and I wish them every success."

Bobbie Dwyer has also been named as coach of the Cork Minor team for a two-year term.


