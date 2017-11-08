Cork City sign rivals' top-scorer

Double-winners Cork City have secured another transfer-window coup, writes Stephen Barry.

A day after retaining the services of sought-after attacker Karl Sheppard and signing 21-year-old full-back Tobi Adebayo-Rowling from Sligo Rovers, City have added experienced midfielder Barry McNamee to their squad for 2018.

The 25-year-old midfielder has played over 150 games for Derry City since 2011, winning the 2012 FAI Cup and gaining European experience in the Europa League.

The Donegal-native was the Candystripes' top scorer with 10 goals in 31 league appearances this season.

“I am thrilled to get it done. It was a tough season at Derry with everything that happened (club captain Ryan McBride tragically died last March), so I took my time to think about everything, and I decided that this was the right move for me,” said McNamee.

“I got ten goals in the league this season, which was my highest return so far, and I am hoping to push on again next year. I want to score more and set up more. I want to be part of the team that has just won the league and I want to win more trophies.

“The way the fans fill Turner’s Cross; it’s hard to compare it with anywhere else in the league. It shows the passion in the city for the club and it is great to be a part of it. I have come down here because I want to win trophies.”

McNamee in action for Derry City in 2016.

Cork boss John Caulfield counted McNamee's creative talents among the primary reasons for his signing.

“Barry is a fantastic, creative player. He is a perfect player to come into our team, he is energetic, has lots of experience and is coming into the prime of his career,” said Caulfield.

“He is another fantastic signing for us. He scores goals from midfield and he also creates a lot, he can open defences up and he is exactly the type of player we want to bring to the club.”

Meanwhile, City's Alan Bennett has won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month award for October.