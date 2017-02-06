Home»Sport

Cork City FC mourns death of club legend Noelle Feeney

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 01:00 pm

The death has taken place of Cork City’s Noelle Feeney at Marymount hospital on Monday morning, writes Noel Spillane.

From Pearse Road in Ballyphehane, she was a figurehead of the Leeside club for decades since she first joined the Cork City Supporters Club in 1988, just four years after the club was founded.

She was the public face of Cork City FC for years, famous for carrying a bottle of holy water with her to give the players luck before big games, and was a director of the club for a time.

She travelled all over Europe with the team and got to places she would never have seen otherwise.

Among the foreign trips she was on were to Germany for the Bayern Munich game and also to Israel, Turkey, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Cyprus, Serbia and the Ukraine.

Among the charities she was involved with locally were the Breast Cancer Unit at the South Infirmary, the Samarians and the Kidney Association of Ireland.

She had been ill since before Christmas and only two weeks ago she was presented with a Southside & District Special Lifetime Achievement award for her life-long contribution to sport and to various charity fund-raising ventures she was involved with for over 30 years including Marymount itself.

The presentation was made by Sean O’Sullivan, Awards Co-Ordinator Southside & District Sports Awards and members of her family including her son John Feeney, Mary Casey, Ray Hennessy, Helen Heffernan, Jim & Linda Feeney, Stephen Feeney, Angela & Frank Feeney attended the function at Marymount.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, cork, cork city, soccer, Noelle Feeney

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Just how bad are Leicester City compared to last season?

South Africa rugby star Joost van der Westhuizen dies after battle with motor neurone disease

Celtic goal against St Johnstone had a rabona AND a backheel

Public unimpressed as cricketer launches campaign to bring back… himself


Today's Stories

GAA Podcast: Ominous show of strength from Dublin and Kerry

Rory Best takes the blame for Alex Dunbar debacle

GAA Podcast: Ominous show of strength from Dublin and Kerry

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 