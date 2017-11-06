Home»Sport

Cork City fans welcome cup heroes home

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 08:19 pm

Throngs of Cork City fans gathered on the City’s Grand Parade to welcome home the Men and Women’s teams this evening.

The Men’s team secured the first league and cup double in the club's history after beating fierce rivals Dundalk after a tense penalty shoot-out at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Earlier that day, the Cork City Women's side created a major upset in their 1-0 cup final victory against UCD Waves.


