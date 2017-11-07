Home»Sport

Cork City dominate RTÉ's League of Ireland Team of the Season

Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Airtricity League and FAI Cup winners Cork City have had six players named in RTÉ's Soccer Republic Team of the Season, writes Stephen Barry.

Their penalty hero from Sunday's Cup final, Mark McNulty, was included in goal, behind centre-back pairing Alan Bennett and Ryan Delaney.

Karl Sheppard and Conor McCormack were selected in midfield, with now-Preston striker Sean Maguire picked up front after a season in which he finished as top-scorer, despite missing more than a third of the season.

His strike partner is Dundalk's David McMillan, who also have attackers Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy complete the midfield four.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers have one representative each, with Derek Pender chosen at right-back and Rovers' Trevor Clarke at left-full.

Meanwhile, St Pat's Conan Byrne won the Goal of the Season gong, beating Finn Harps' Paddy McCourt and McEleney into the runner-up spots.

Soccer Republic’s Team of the Season: Mark McNulty (Cork City); Derek Pender (Bohemians), Alan Bennett (Cork City), Ryan Delaney (Cork City), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers); Karl Sheppard (Cork City), Patrick McEleney (Dundalk), Conor McCormack (Cork City), Michael Duffy (Dundalk); David McMillan (Dundalk), Sean Maguire (Cork City).


