Cork City continue incredible winning streak with victory against St Pat's

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 09:45 pm

St Patrick's Athletic 0 Cork City 3

Club captain Johnny Dunleavy, Karl Sheppard and Garry Buckley scored the match-winning goals as Cork City stretched their winning streak to 10 matches against St Pat’s at Inchicore tonight, writes Noel Spillane.

Dunleavy headed home Kevin O’Connor’s 61st minute free kick to get the ball past Conor O’Malley and then six minutes from the end of a pulsating game Karl Sheppard brought his goals haul to six with a left-footed drive after being set up by top scorer Sean Maguire.

Deep into added time Garry Buckley scored the goal of the game, his fifth in five games, with a delicate chip after neat build up play between Maguire and Shane Griffin.

The home side played some of their best football of the season to have the better of the first half though the nearest we came to a goal was on 38 minute when Cork’s on loan defender Ryan Delaney headed Kevin O’Connor’s corner off the upright and then scooped the dropping ball wide.

It was the visitors’ first real scoring opportunity of the half after St Pat’s made the better start.

They had two Kurtis Byrne free kicks, the first flew over the bar and City keeper Mark McNulty held the second nearing half-time.

Karl Sheppard fired over from O’Connor’s cross on the half hour but chances were few and far between in this first versus 10th clash.

Preston North End’s Simon Grayson and Peter Rigsdale were in the director’s box at Richmond Park last night watching Cork City’s top scorer Sean Maguire and left-back Kevin O’Connor.

Teams:

St Pat’s Ath (4-2-3-1) - O’Malley; Barker, Feely, Peers, Bermingham (capt); Verdon, Desmond: C. Byrne, Markey, O’Hanlon; K. Byrne.

Subs. B. Dennehy for K. Byrne (78 mins), G. Kelly & Lunney for Desmond & Markey (both 83 mins), Cregg, Bayly, C. Kelly & Murphy (not used)

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Beattie, Bennett (capt), Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard, Buckley, Dooley; Maguire.

Subs. Dunleavy for Bennett (injured 50 mins), Bolger for McCormack (65 mins), Griffin for Dooley (83 mins), Campion, Nanetti, Ellis & Smith (not used)

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Clare)

Official attendance: 1,768.

KEYWORDS sport, soccer, Cork City

