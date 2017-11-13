Home»Sport

Cork City add Derry City defender to their ranks

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 03:08 pm

Cork City have continued adding to their squad.

The former Derry City defender Aaron Barry is the latest player to join the double-winners.

The Wicklow man has agreed a two-year deal with the Leesiders.

The 24-year-old told Cork City's website: "I am coming into a winning environment and John’s signings are all of the same ilk; they are players who are at a good age and are hungry for success, and I fall into that bracket too.

"The winning mentality at the club has impressed me. There’s experience, there are leaders, there is youth, there is a bit of everything in the squad but, more than anything, it is about that winning mentality.

"I want to come in, fight for my place and play as many games as possible. I want to win something here."


