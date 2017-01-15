Cork boxer Noel Murphy continues winning record in New York

Cork’s Noel Murphy recorded a win over Maxito Sainvil on the Badou Jack v James Degale undercard last night.

The professional boxer from Macroom boxed his way to a big points win in the non-televised undercard of the big bill at the Barclays Centre in New York.

The welterweight easily despatched the local prospect with a score of 60:54 in his favour from two of the judges, while the third favoured Murphy by 59:55.

The win means Murphy continues his winning streak since becoming professional with a record of eight wins in eight fights.