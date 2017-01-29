Convincing O'Byrne Cup title win for Dublin

Dublin 2-16

Louth 1-10

By Paul Keane

Back-to-back All-Ireland football champions Dublin made an ominous statement regarding the depth of talent in the county by cruising to Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup title success with their development panel.

Stand in boss Paul Clarke signed off on his stint in charge by leading a rookie team of former underage stars to a convincing win in Drogheda, securing a ninth title for Dublin.

Ciaran Reddin lifts The Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup for Dublin. Picture: Inpho

Colm Basquel and Killian O'Gara set the seal on a deserved win with late goals while Paul Hudson top scored with six points, taking his January takings to a tidy 1-24.

There was a strong showing too from Ciaran Reddin, the team captain, who lifted the cup after scoring three points and will hope to remain on the panel for the Allianz league which begins in Cavan next Sunday.

Clarke's task now will be to meet up with regular boss Jim Gavin and hand him a list of names whom he feels should stick around for spring duty.

Reddin and Hudson have featured prominently throughout January in the absence of last year's Championship panel, who have been rested, goalscorer Basquel is an exciting talent too.

Niall Scully is arguably the pick of Clarke's crew though, capping a fine tournament with a Man of the Match display in front of around 3,500 at the Louth venue.

Dublin did start slowly and trailed by two points with 23 minutes on the clock, 0-5 to 0-3, as Louth funnelled men back and hit the Sky Blues on the break.

Louth also wasted three goal opportunities in the first-half with Jim McEneaney and Tommy Durnin both failing to make the favourites pay.

Dublin found their range with three points in a row to close out the first-half and took a slender 0-6 to 0-5 lead.

They followed up with seven more points in a row, holding Louth scoreless between the 23rd and 55th minutes, to set the seal on victory.

Pauric Smith was best for Louth with five points overall while sub Sam Mulroy curled over a couple of frees after coming on.

But Dublin, who used 29 different players in the competition, finished strong and Basquel's 66th minute goal was a beauty as he dummied the 'keeper and tapped in.

O'Gara added a second goal at the death, gaining advantage from the referee after being fouled and bundling the ball home. Emmet O Conghaile was red carded for Dublin in injury-time after picking up his second yellow card.

Louth will attempt to pick themselves up for next Saturday's trip to face Laois in Division 3 of the Allianz league.

-----

Dublin scorers: P. Hudson (0-6, 3 frees), C. Basquel (1-1), K. O'Gara (1-0), C. Reddin (0-3, 1 45), C. McHugh, J. Whelan, S. Cunningham, N. Scully, R. Hazley, R. O'Brien (0-1 each).

Louth scorers: P. Smith (0-5), P. Rath (1-0), R. Holcroft, S. Mulroy (2 frees) (0-2 each), B. Duffy (0-1).

Dublin: E. Comerford; R. McGowan, E. O'Brien, J. Smith; R. Gaughan, C. Reddin, C. Mullally; J. Whelan, R. Hazley; N. Scully, S. Boland, N. Walsh; C. McHugh, S. Cunningham, P. Hudson.

Subs: E. O'Conghaile for Hazley (h/t), C. Basquel for Boland (h/t), T. Shiels for Mullally (40), G. Sweeney for Walsh (51), K. O'Gara for Cunningham (54), S. Newcombe for Whelan (63), R. O'Brien for McHugh (67).

Louth: C. Lynch; P. Rath, P. Reilly, K. Carr; D. Maguire, D. McMahon, A. Williams; T. Durnin, A. McDonnell; J. Stewart, P. Smith, B. Duffy; C. McKeever, J. McEneaney, R. Holcroft.

Subs: A. Reid for McKeever (39), R. Burns for McEneaney (39), D. Byrne for McMahon (41), E. O'Connor for Durnin (48), S. Mulroy for Holcroft (51), R. Moore for McDonnell (66), R. Nally for Smith (67). D. Maguire black card (76).

Referee: J. Hickey (Carlow).