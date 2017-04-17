Conor Murray still in doubt, better news for Stander and Scannell

Munster supporters were given some good news on the injury front on Monday as Rassie Erasmus gave hope that both CJ Stander and Rory Scannell will be fit to face Saracens in this Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final, although Conor Murray remains a major doubt, writes Simon Lewis.

Centre Scannell became Munster's latest doubt for the European showdown at Aviva Stadium when he suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury in last Saturday's Pro12 victory over Ulster at Thomond Park. Director of rugby Erasmus said post-match that the 23-year-old's injury made him a “big doubt” for this weekend but on Monday he said it was to be not as bad as first feared.

Scrum-half Murray, though, is being treated day by day having still not recovered from the stinger he received to his left shoulder for Ireland against Wales on March 10 but back row Stander, who injured his ankle in the Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulouse on April 1, will return to training with Munster on Tuesday.

There was also encouraging news on the fitness of Murray's scrum-half deputy Duncan Williams, who was withdrawn from the Munster squad that faced Ulster owing to a groin issue, and wing Darren Sweetnam, who failed a head injury assessment after a head knock sustained in the first minute last Saturday.

“I don't think Rory Scannell will be out this weekend, I think he will have a good chance. I think Jaco Taute might be back, I think CJ Stander might be available,” Erasmus said.

"I think Darren Sweetnam will be able to play after that head knock. I think he'll make it before Saturday.

"But I think Conor is definitely a doubt and we'll give him as long as we can but I'm fairly confident that he won't make a surprise return this weekend.”

Erasmus admitted that Murray's ongoing shoulder issues were a concern and suggested he would not be rushed back.

“It's really becoming a bit of a worry now and he must start thinking about the bigger things that will still happen this season, including the Lions tour if he makes that squad.

"Apart from him, the squad is not looking too bad."

"It's just a stinger and it injured the nerve a little bit. It's taken longer to heal. It's a waiting game. Rory Scannell had it last year and it took four or five weeks. Conor is going into his sixth or seventh week.

"As frustrating as it is for everybody, it must be annoying for him because he's the kind of guy that wants to play in every game, never mind a semi-final or quarter-final. We'll make the right decision. He's got a long future ahead of him.”