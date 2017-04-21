Conor Murray misses out on Munster team for tomorrow's Champions Cup semi-final

Conor Murray remains out injured for Munster ahead of their meeting with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

Duncan Williams is in at scrum half and Rassie Erasmus has opted not to include a replacement scrum-half on the bench. Tyler Bleyendaal returns at out half.

Darren Sweetnam is replaced on the wing by Andrew Conway, who starts alongside Simon Zebo and Keith Earls.

Rory Scannell has been passed fit to play after a knock to his ankle last weekend. Jaco Taute gets the nod to start in the centre alongside Francis Saili.

CJ Stander has got over an ankle injury and starts at number 8 with Peter O'Mahony captaining the side from the blindside and Tommy O'Donnell wearing number 6.

An unchanged front five sees Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan scrum down in the front row while the squad’s most capped duo of Donnacha Ryan and Billy Holland continue their second row partnership.

Meanwhile, Saracens have also named their team for tomorrow’s game:

Team News | Here's your @Saracens side to face @Munsterrugby on Saturday at the @AVIVAStadium in the semi finals of the @ChampionsCup! pic.twitter.com/Sd0tpS5cEU — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) April 21, 2017

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt.), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jean Deysel, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili, Darren Sweetnam.